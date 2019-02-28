|
Larry Gene Brethauer of Lorida, Florida went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
Born on April 1st, 1943 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, he graduated from Manatee High School and served in the United States Navy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Garnet Brethauer; his wife of 52 years and the love of his life, Frances Marie Brethauer; and great-granddaughter, Natalie Rose.
He is survived by his brothers, Marvin, Melvin and Gary Brethauer; his daughters, Wendy Fenderson, Christine Brethauer, Jessica Litvinchyk and his son Jason Brethauer; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He lived a full life and was loved very much by his family and friends. A celebration of life will be held in Maine at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolences may be sent to the Brethauers c/o of Wendy Fenderson, 531 Parsonsfield Road, Limerick, ME 04048.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 3, 2019