PORTSMOUTH – Lorraine E. Gordon, 84, a long-time resident of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth where she had been living for a short period of time. She was born in Laconia, N.H. on July 28, 1934 to the late Wilfred "Pete" and Alice (Dargy) Chabot.
Lorraine attended Saint Patrick's School and is a graduate of Portsmouth High School, 1952. She then continued on to receive an RN at Massachusetts General School of Nursing in 1955. Later she received a Bachelor of Science from Franklin Pierce College in 1984.
Lorraine worked at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital and then at the Mark H. Wentworth until 2002. She also worked part time as an on-call school nurse and a private duty nurse after retirement from the Hospital.
Devoted to her faith, she was a communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Corpus Christi Parish where she served as Eucharistic minister, lector and was a member of the St. Catherine's Women Club.
Lorraine volunteered as a chaperone and nurse for the Portsmouth High School Band during the 80s. She was a member of Frank E. Booma Unit 6 American Legion Auxiliary having served as Chaplain. In her later years, she enjoyed active participation in the Senior Moments Theatre Group. Lorraine was a member of the Republican Women's Club and served as Ward clerk for several years.
Lorraine was predeceased in death by her parents, her brother Richard and daughter Mary Gordon.
Family members include four daughters, Karyl (Bruce) Horn of Madbury, Pamela Mattingly of Portsmouth, Patricia (Troy) Nadeau of Portsmouth and Suzanne Gordon of Hampton; one son, James (Roxanne) Gordon of Somersworth; five grandchildren, Stephannie (Karl), Tyler, Brett, Logan and Michael; two great-grandchildren, Aries and Talan; sister-in-law Janice Chabot; nieces Linda, Veronica, Tracey and one nephew Ricardo.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Edgewood Centre and Beacon Hospice for their care and support in her final days.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, February 12, from 4-6 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer Street, on Wednesday, February 13, at 10 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth. Friends are invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019