RYE - Louise Helen (Grant) Steinhilber passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on August 13, 1925. She was the daughter of Ray and Ellen (McCarthy) Grant. She grew up in Portsmouth's North End on School Street.
Louise is survived by one daughter, Sheila Grant, one grandson, Sean Ghamami and her sister-in-law, Gail Grant. She was predeceased by her sister, Mae (Babe) Ingalls and her brother, Milton (Red) Grant.
Louise was a housewife. During the war, she was proud to have been a welder at the Shipyard. She sold cosmetics at Ligetts and she was also known for her Avon route in Rye.
SERVICES: There will be a private memorial service this summer. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Association of Marian Helpers.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019