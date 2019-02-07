|
|
DOVER - Lyn Sandford Dyer, 65, of Dover, New Hampshire, passed away on Monday, January 28, 2019 after battling an unexpected illness for several weeks. Born April 30, 1953 in Biloxi, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elaine Dyer.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Rulli and husband Matthew Kline; two sons Gene and Patrick Rulli; brother Gene Dyer and wife Pat; sister Lee Spaulding; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at the Old Salt Restaurant in Hampton, N.H., from 12-3 p.m., on Saturday, February 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Krempels Center in Portsmouth, N.H. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those living with brain injury.
