Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map

Marie C. (Colabelli) Ciampa

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Marie C. (Colabelli) Ciampa Obituary
Marie C. (Colabelli) Ciampa of Ogunquit, Maine, died peacefully Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

Beloved wife of Anthony M. Ciampa; devoted mother of Anthony M. Ciampa III, his wife Charlene of Sterling, Mass., Lynne Bailey of Cape Neddick, Lisa Hurley, her fiancé Michael Reilly, of Woburn and Kathrine Layman, and her husband Andrew, of Woburn; dear sister of the late Mario "Chuck" Cole; loving grandmother of Michael, his wife Irin, David, Matthew, Kelli, Christopher, Alex, Cole, James, Lucas and Davis; and cherished great-grandmother of Marcellus and Chloe.

Her Funeral Mass will be held on her birthday, Saturday, February 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., Woburn, prior to the Mass. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in Ogunquit at a later date and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Marie's name to The Marginal Way Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now