Marie C. (Colabelli) Ciampa of Ogunquit, Maine, died peacefully Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
Beloved wife of Anthony M. Ciampa; devoted mother of Anthony M. Ciampa III, his wife Charlene of Sterling, Mass., Lynne Bailey of Cape Neddick, Lisa Hurley, her fiancé Michael Reilly, of Woburn and Kathrine Layman, and her husband Andrew, of Woburn; dear sister of the late Mario "Chuck" Cole; loving grandmother of Michael, his wife Irin, David, Matthew, Kelli, Christopher, Alex, Cole, James, Lucas and Davis; and cherished great-grandmother of Marcellus and Chloe.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on her birthday, Saturday, February 9 at 10 a.m. in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. at the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home 263 Main St., Woburn, prior to the Mass. A Celebration of Life Service will take place in Ogunquit at a later date and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Marie's name to The Marginal Way Preservation Fund, P.O. Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2019