Marie L. Wilbur

Marie L. Wilbur Obituary
EXETER - Marie L. Wilbur, of Exeter, died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was 101.

She is survived by her daughter Judy Wilbur-Albertson and husband Don of Portsmouth; her son George and wife Karen of Granby, Connecticut; her son John Wilbur of Glendale, California; and three grandchildren, David Wilbur and wife Maari of Ocala, Florida, Dylan and Liam Wilbur of Glendale, California.

She will live forever in the hearts of all who loved her. For additional information please visit www.brewitfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2019
