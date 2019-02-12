Home

1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martin Shultz Obituary
Martin Shultz, born September, 13 1956 from Bowerston, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 at home surrounded by family.

Marty's joyful spirit, unending love, and pure kindness leave a lasting impact on all the people who encountered him. Marty was a beloved husband, father, and friend who will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Kelley; three children, Andy (wife Courtney), Luke, and Erin; and his brother Mark (wife Sue).

In lieu of services or flowers, donations can be directed to Compassionate Care ALS or the ALS Association.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2019
