|
|
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - Mary Anderson Peluso, 78, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Born in Richmond, Va. on Jan. 14, 1941 she was the daughter of William and Gladys (Vanness) Falls and had been a resident of Portsmouth for many years. She was an active volunteer with SOHO, Betty's Dream, March of Dimes, and the Air Force Sergeant's Association.
Mary and her late husband Nick Peluso owned and operated Portsmouth Produce and Golden Harvest for many years.
Survivors include her children Valerie Bacon and husband Arvid, Russell Anderson, grandchildren Michael Anderson, Darren Bacon, Colin Bacon, and Miranda Bacon, a great grandchild Apollo Vallee, her cat Booty, and many friends.
She was also predeceased by her first husband Russell Anderson Sr.
Graveside services will be held in the Spring. Per her wishes, memorials in her name may be made to Gather, 210 West Road #3, Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State Street, Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019