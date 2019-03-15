Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-1702
For more information about
Michael Carter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
84 Broad Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
View Map

Michael L. Carter


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael L. Carter Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Michael L. Carter, 65, of Portsmouth, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1953 in Norfolk, Massachusetts, to the late Charles and Lillian (Wood) Carter.

Prior to his retirement, Mike had been a contractor in the seacoast area for many years.

Survivors include his best friend and mother of his loving daughter, Cindy Allan of Brownfield, Maine; his daughter, Elissa Carter of South Windsor, Conn.; brother, Charles "Chuck" Carter of Massachusetts; nieces, Charlene Silvernail of Virginia, Kim Morrison of Portsmouth, Danyka Silvernail of Massachusetts; a nephew, Lee Morrison of Manchester, N.H.

SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Immediately following the service, the family would like to invite all to gather and remember Michael at the Statey Bar & Grill - 238 Deer St., Portsmouth.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Native American Rights Fund, 1506 Broadway Boulder, CO 80302-6217. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and acre of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Verne Wood Funeral Home - Buckminster Chapel
Download Now