PORTSMOUTH - Michael L. Carter, 65, of Portsmouth, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 5, 1953 in Norfolk, Massachusetts, to the late Charles and Lillian (Wood) Carter.



Prior to his retirement, Mike had been a contractor in the seacoast area for many years.



Survivors include his best friend and mother of his loving daughter, Cindy Allan of Brownfield, Maine; his daughter, Elissa Carter of South Windsor, Conn.; brother, Charles "Chuck" Carter of Massachusetts; nieces, Charlene Silvernail of Virginia, Kim Morrison of Portsmouth, Danyka Silvernail of Massachusetts; a nephew, Lee Morrison of Manchester, N.H.



SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. Immediately following the service, the family would like to invite all to gather and remember Michael at the Statey Bar & Grill - 238 Deer St., Portsmouth.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Native American Rights Fund, 1506 Broadway Boulder, CO 80302-6217. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and acre of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2019