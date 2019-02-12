|
YORK, Maine - Norma Jane Nicholson, 94, of 2 Victoria Court, and a longtime resident of Franklin, N.H., passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, February 13, in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine. A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 10 a.m., on Thursday, February 14, in St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m., in New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, N.H. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2019