HAMPTON - Norman E. McNerney, 96, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 in Exeter. Born in Hebronville (Attleboro), Mass., on March 9, 1922, he was the son of Catherine and Martin McNerney.
Norm enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in June 1942 and proudly served his country through April 1945. He married Augustine Wollen in September 1947, in Pawtucket, R.I., and earned his B.A. in Machine Design from Rhode Island School of Design in 1949.
In 1955, he moved his family to Hampton, when he began his career with Simplex Wire and Cable Co. in Newington. He and Auggie were very active in the Hampton community; communicants of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish, members of various civic organizations and American Legion Post 35. Friends to many, the years saw them involved in theatre productions, school functions, local politics, town events, and numerous social activities.
Norm retired as Plant Manager of Simplex with many patents to his credit and the genuine, mutual respect of friends and co-workers. Auggie retired soon after, and they enjoyed many years of travel, hobbies, and time spent with their family. After the loss of his wife, Norm moved to RiverWoods in Exeter where he continued to work on his boat models while making new friends.
He was an excellent story-teller – having had the great fortune of a long, interesting life to draw from.
He is survived by his son Marty and wife Ronnie McNerney of Eliot, Maine; daughter Mary McLaughlin of Hampton; grandchildren Mike and wife Emily, Dan and wife Lyn, Phil, Kate, Jenna, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren Micah, Alivia, Ben, Drew, Isabella and Calvin.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Auggie, brother Ray McNerney, and sisters Dorothy Benson and Angela Mahoney.
SERVICES: A visiting hour will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, followed by an 11 a.m. mass of Christian burial at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Burial will be in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019