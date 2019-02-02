|
KITTERY, Maine - It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Alan Day announces his passing on Friday, January 25, 2019 in Portsmouth, N.H. He was 71. Pete was born in Exeter Hospital to the late Walter and Camelia (Finenko) Day.
Raised in Exeter, he graduated from the UNH Thompson School. Before making his career at the Hampton (Aquarion) Water Company, Pete spent time in Texas learning the trade of a farrier, which he enjoyed very much. Throughout his life and into retirement, he had a passion for cooking, both at home and at various local restaurants, starting at the Academy Grill at Phillips Exeter. Pete especially valued his time at the Stonewall Kitchen Cooking School where he shared his love of the culinary arts with others. Although he no longer cooked professionally, he thoroughly enjoyed cooking at home and dining out. He was also a regular at Sunday Night Jazz at the Press Room.
In his later years, he was fond of recalling the camping, hunting and fishing trips he took with his sons in Pittsburg, N.H.; remembering them as some of the happiest times of his life.
Pete will be lovingly remembered by his wife Debbie of 23 years; his two sons Peter "PJ" Day of Dover, N.H., Ryan Day and his wife, Hallie of Pittsburg, N.H.; as well as Kim Beers of Concord, N.H.; and Jason Beers and his wife, Mandi of Charleston, S.C. He also leaves two adored granddaughters, Ellie Day and Vivian Day. He is survived by three cherished siblings, Iris Horne of Exeter, N.H., Mary Caswell and her husband Albert "Cas" of Hampton, N.H., and Martin Day of St. George, Utah. Pete leaves behind many loved cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Dow, wife of his late brother, Joseph Costello, of Portsmouth, N.H.
He was a kindhearted, gentle man never to be forgotten by those who loved him. His lobster stew, pork roasts and pies will be sorely missed.
SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of Peter's Life at a later date followed by interment at Exeter Cemetery. Brewitt Funeral Service, 14 Pine St. Exeter, N.H. is assisting the family. For more information and to sign an online guestbook, please visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Peter's life by becoming an organ donor, as he was, or by donating to a .
