|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Raymond A. Bergeron Sr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre. Born in Sanford, Maine on June 24, 1945 he was the son of Armand and Anna (Blanchette) Bergeron and had been a resident of Portsmouth for most of his life.
Raymond proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a ship fitter at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard prior to retiring.
He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Elks.
Survivors include his children Raymond Bergeron Jr., Susan Geary, Lisa Deleonardis, Mark Bergeron; former wife and mother of his children Barbara (Coakley) Bergeron; grandchildren Mathieu, Joey, DJ, Joshua, Brandon, Dakota, Victoria, Daniel, and Olivia; great-grandson Allan, great-great-grandson Leighton; brothers Roland Bergeron and Donald Bergeron; several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter Lynn Buckman.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 10, from 2-5 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breathe NH, 145 Hollis St., Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019