Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
View Map

Raymond A. Bergeron Sr.


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond A. Bergeron Sr. Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Raymond A. Bergeron Sr., 73, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre. Born in Sanford, Maine on June 24, 1945 he was the son of Armand and Anna (Blanchette) Bergeron and had been a resident of Portsmouth for most of his life.

Raymond proudly served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a ship fitter at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard prior to retiring.

He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Elks.

Survivors include his children Raymond Bergeron Jr., Susan Geary, Lisa Deleonardis, Mark Bergeron; former wife and mother of his children Barbara (Coakley) Bergeron; grandchildren Mathieu, Joey, DJ, Joshua, Brandon, Dakota, Victoria, Daniel, and Olivia; great-grandson Allan, great-great-grandson Leighton; brothers Roland Bergeron and Donald Bergeron; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by a daughter Lynn Buckman.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 10, from 2-5 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Breathe NH, 145 Hollis St., Unit C, Manchester, NH 03101.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now