PORTSMOUTH - Rejeanne (Doucet) Colburn passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Portsmouth, N.H. Rejeanne was born August 4, 1933 in Petit Rocher, New Brunswick, Canada. She was the daughter of Ernest and Dolores (Alain) Doucet.
She was teaching school in a small village near St. Jacques, New Brunswick when she met and married Donald Allen Colburn, who was stationed at Loring AFB in Limestone, Maine. She and Donald traveled extensively for many years during his Air Force career. Rejeanne became a US citizen in 1963 while Donald was stationed in Fort Worth, TX.
She had a 28-year career with Davidson Rubber Co. in Dover, New Hampshire, and later worked in the Jewelry department at WalMart in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Wilderie and Lionel Doucet; two sisters, Hedwiedge Roy and Marie Aurise Mayorga, as well as her son, Frank and daughter, Ginette.
Survivors include her husband, Donald; son, Michael; and two daughters, Lisa Quattrocchi and Lucy Hurley. She is also survived by her sister, Isabelle (Doucet) St. Onge; three grandchildren, Laura Walters, Crystal (Walters) Keddell, and Samantha (Hurley) Doucet; and three great-grandchildren, Morgan Keddell, Olympia Doucet and Delphine Doucet; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: No services are scheduled at this time. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Rejeanne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019