NORTH HAMPTON - Richard F. "Dick" Gould, 88, true to his word that he'd "rather wear out than rust out", passed peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 after a brief illness.
Fifth generation born and raised in Andover, Mass., Dick served his country aboard the USS Corry. He spent most of his career as plant manager at Watts Regulator Company in Lawrence, Mass. Upon his retirement he helped manage his son, Dana's, landscape business and worked for NAPA in Salem, N.H. Until two years ago Dick spent nearly 40 years as a plowing contractor for the Town of Andover. Dick was a lifelong Freemason.
Dick was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Ruth, and by his oldest son Dana. He is survived by his son Alan, and his wife Donna of Rye, grandchildren Elizabeth Mensinger and her husband Brian of Salem, Joshua and his wife Kailey of Rye, and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Lacey.
Dick was totally committed to being a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He never missed an opportunity to be with family. His most cherished memories are of watching two generations grow up on Big Island Pond in Derry where the family first summered and then resided.
In his last few days Dick received exceptional care and comfort from his family and the staff at Webster At Rye.
SERVICES: A private graveside ceremony was held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover where he was laid to rest beside his wife and son. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or to the Rannie Webster Foundation. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019