Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Richard Mills "Rick" Beckert

Obituary Condolences Flowers ELIOT, Maine - Richard "Rick" Mills Beckert, 85, of River Road in Eliot, peacefully passed away at Varney Crossing Care and Rehabilitation in North Berwick on Saturday, March 9, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born on April 20, 1933 in Eliot, one of twelve children to Harry W. and Mabel M. (Kimball) Beckert.



He attended local schools including Eliot High School. Rick proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a Boiler Technician (BT2) aboard the USS Smalley (DD-565) and USS Steinaker (DD-863) during the Korean War.



He married his loving wife Janeth (Norton) Beckert in 1955 and together they made their home and raised their family on River Road. He was employed by Seaward Corporation as a lineman and Public Service of New Hampshire as a boilerman on the floating power plant Resistance before beginning his twenty five year career as the well known and beloved "Milkman" for Third Hill Farm Dairy in Eliot, Maine. When Third Hill Farm closed in 1986, he went on to work for the Eliot Highway Department, following his retirement in 1999 he remained on the Highway Department as a seasonal part-time employee and was seen mowing on his signature orange Kubota and clearing snow at the Municipal Buildings in the winter.



After his retirement he enjoyed his daily walks, coffee with his friends, reading, and caring for his beloved pets Moxie and Milo. His first love was unquestionably his family.



Rick will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him including his wife Janeth Beckert of Eliot; his children Stephen Beckert of Eliot, Deborah Morgan and husband Charles of Cantonment, Florida and Wendy Rawski and husband Jeffrey of South Berwick, Maine; his grandchildren, Melissa Ambrosi and husband Christopher, Kayla Morgan, Meagan Beckert and Bryan Rawski; his brother, Walter Beckert and wife Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with his family on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine 03904. A funeral will be celebrated on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m., in the First Congregational Church Eliot, UCC 1361 State Rd., Eliot, Maine 03903. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to a local animal shelter of your choice, the William Fogg Library, the Eliot Firefighter's Association or the United States Navy Memorial https://www.navymemorial.org/general-donation. Care for the Beckert family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home. Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019