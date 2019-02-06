|
|
PORTSMOUTH - Richard "Dick" Wood, 82, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Portsmouth Hospital, after a period of declining health.
Dick enjoyed his family and coffee with his friends at Hebert's, summers at the lakes, traveling, and many years of dancing with the Downeast Westerners.
He was a US Air Force veteran with service in Korea. He grew up in Stoneham, Mass., and eventually settled in Portsmouth, N.H.
Dick leaves behind Carol, his wife of 58 years. He also leaves behind son David; son Paul and his wife Heidi; grandchildren Katie and Taylor; sister Ruth (Wood) Soper; and all of his nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents Stanley and Thelma Wood and brother Ronald Wood.
SERVICES: A service will be held in the spring at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The NH SPCA in Stratham. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2019