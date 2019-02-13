|
HAMPTON - Robert F. Langlois, 77, of Hampton, former longtime resident of Lynn, Mass., passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. He was born in Lynn, Mass., in 1941, a son of the late Alfred R. and Ellen (McWalters) Langlois.
Raised in Lynn, he graduated from St. Mary's High School with the Class of 1959 and later Merrimack College in 1963. Following college Bob enlisted in the Air force, where he proudly served four years achieving the rank of Captain.
After his time in the service Bob started his 30 year career working for the Air force at Hansom Air Force Base. During this time, Bob attended Western New England College, receiving an MBA in 1977. Bob retired in 1994 as the Deputy Director of Contracting.
Bob was a devote Catholic and current communicant at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Hampton, where he was active in bible study and a member of the Holy Name Society and Men of St. Joseph. He also enjoyed taking pilgrimages and traveling.
Surviving family members include his wife of 19 years Joan (McLaughlin) Pietrowicz Langlois of Hampton; brother in-laws, John McLaughlin and his wife Laurie of Suffolk, Va., and Thomas McLaughlin also of Suffolk, Va.; sister in-laws, Bertha White and her husband Daniel of Lynn, Mass., and Elaine O'Malley and her husband Timothy of Peabody, Mass.; and many devoted nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and cousins who each held a special place in his heart.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his twin brother Richard P. Langlois in 1994.
Our grateful thanks to the Hampton Fire Department, our church family, and Rockingham VNA & Hospice for their loving care and support.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 4-8 p.m., on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Hampton, N.H. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., in St. Mary's Cemetery in Lynn, Mass. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842 or Rockingham VNA & Hospice, 137 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bob's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019