BERWICK, Maine - Ronald Raitt passed away in the early morning hours on Friday, February 4, 2019 in the comfort of his home in Berwick, Maine. Ron had been battling Stage IV Lung Cancer for months and his truly fighting spirit proved to be no match to this sad disease. The family is glad to know that his pain and suffering are over.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents Rosie and Harley Raitt. He was born on January 7, 1949 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and was happy to have spent his entire childhood there.
After high school Ron became a Jack of all Trades through a series of apprentice jobs. He learned many useful skills about cars and trucks working at a service station, he also worked under an electrician, an HVAC specialist and for the Portsmouth Water Department; all of which set him up for his 30 year career working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
When he wasn't working you could find him working in a garage, spending time on Milton Three Pond or spending weekend time with his children. To say Ron had a passion for all things cars in and understatement. His love for them carried through in every way.
After his retirement he took his passion for all things cars and opened up a used car dealership. Anyone stopping by could always find him turning wrenches in the shop and you could count on him dropping what he was doing if you needed an ear. His friendship was a gift to all who had the pleasure.
Ron was one of the founding members of the Kittery Kruise Knights. He loved all his street rods and traveling around to all the different rod runs. He collected numerous trophies and awards for his many cars over the years.
Ron loved his time with his friends in the reserved RV section at the Loudon races. He had many campers over the years and loved bringing his wife and the dog for fun times enjoying his spiked market basket ice teas. He enjoyed traveling to other NASCAR events near and far whenever he could. Together he and his wife loved being social, spending time with their friends and enjoying many holiday parties.
He made sure the respect of cars in general was instilled in all his family and made sure that all his kids could change their own oil, tires and understand basic maintenance. He was a shining example of hard work, dedication, loyalty, dependability and devotion.
He was survived by his wife Sandra Jean Raitt; his three children and grandchildren, Danielle Raitt of Somersworth, N.H., her husband Kevin and her children Jacob, Sara and Aiden; Anthony Raitt of Berwick, Maine, his wife Mistee and their children Morgan and Dominic; Nicholas Raitt of Lebanon, Maine, his wife Nicole and their son Cole. Not to be forgotten is his furrever best friend, Chance, the most spoiled dog in the world. He also leaves behind cousins and many close friends that he felt were his extended family.
SERVICES: Friends may visit with Ron's family on Friday, February 8, from 4-7 p.m., in the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine, a memorial service will begin at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Raitt family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2019