STUART, Fla. - Jan. 1, 1947 to Feb. 10, 2019
Stuart A. Borden, 72 , passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 in Stuart, Fla.
Stu was born Jan. 1, 1947 in Pennsylvania. He moved to Massachusetts where he met and married Nancy Thompson. They then moved to New Hampshire to raise their family.
Stu worked as a mechanical engineer and truck driver.
Upon retirement in 2012, Stu and Nancy relocated to Florida where Stu enjoyed boating, fishing, and watching NASCAR.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy; sons, Eric (Vanessa), and Andrew; daughter, Debra; sister, Lynne (Jorge) of Florida; and three grandchildren.
SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Reception, Saturday, March 9 from 2 to 4 at the First Baptist Church of Hampton Falls, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 6, 2019