KITTERY, Maine - Victor Vitiaz, 94, died at his home on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. He was born in Canterbury, Conn., on July 10, 1924.
He is survived by Waneta, his loving wife of 68 years; his son Christopher; daughter Karen Pierce; and predeceased by his son in-law Robert W. Pierce.
Victor was a navy veteran of World War II, serving with distinction from August 21, 1942 to August 5, 1948. He received the WWII Victory Medal, American Area Campaign Medal, Asiatic Pacific Area Campaign Medal with one silver star and four bronze stars, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one bronze star and the China Service Ribbon.
He was employed at PNSY, retiring after 30 years. After PNSY, he worked for private contractors for 15 years before retiring at age 72.
He was happiest outdoors, usually cutting and stacking wood or tending to his yard and gardens.
He was a man of great honor and integrity who loved his family dearly.
SERVICES: A mass will be held this Friday, February 8, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Christopher's Church, 4 Barrel Lane, York, Maine. Internment will take place in the spring. Care of the Vitiaz family has been entrusted to J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
