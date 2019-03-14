|
|
EXETER - Virginia C. "Ginny" Bernier, 90, of Exeter, died peacefully in her home at the Ernest P. Barka Assisted Living Community in Brentwood on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born November 16, 1928, in Exeter, daughter of the late Theodore and Alma (Baillargeon) Belanger. She was the wife of the late Lou L. Bernier.
Mrs. Bernier was a graduate of Robinson Female Seminary Class of 1946 and attended McIntosh College in Dover. She worked 25 years for the former Rila Concrete Products Company as Office Manager.
Ginny enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband at the Rockingham Ballroom in Newmarket, which is where they met in 1951. They loved to entertain family and friends at their summer home on Bow Lake in Strafford and, in retirement years, they spent winters in Florida. Ginny was a loving mother and grandmother, and often cared for her granddaughters when they were young.
Ginny is survived by her two sons, Alan F. Bernier of Wakefield and Bruce P. Bernier of Newmarket; daughter-in-law, Mary C. Bernier of Wakefield; two granddaughters, Carolyn M. Bernier of New York, N.Y. and Jennifer C. Bernier of Wakefield, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four brothers, Louis, Donald, Edward and Nelson Belanger.
Ginny was a communicant of St. Michael's Church in Exeter.
SERVICES: Services will be held at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Road in Exeter, on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited and may visit with the family prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. After the service, there will be a luncheon for family and friends at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Exeter Cemetery for family members.
If desired, donations may be made to T.A.S.C. (Transportation Assistance for Seacoast Citizens), 200 High St., Hampton, NH 03842, or to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019