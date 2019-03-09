Obituary Print Bonnie Jean Bryan | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Bonnie Jean Bryan, 85, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Rest Haven Convalescent Home in Sedalia. She was born on April 10, 1933, in Florence, MO the daughter of Joseph W and Bessie L (Williams) Merk, who preceded her in death.

On February 11, 1972, she was united in marriage to George Gordon Bryan, who resides in the home.

Bonnie was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She worked for Union Savings Bank in Sedalia and Smithton Bank as a teller for over 37 years. Bonnie was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge, Good Sam's Travel Club, and the American Business Women Association. She enjoyed studying her Bible, going to gospel concerts, traveling with her husband, her pets, and being outdoors.

Besides her husband of forty-seven years, survivors include four nephews, Dusty Merk of Smithton, Donnie Merk of Smithton, Randy Merk of Kearney, and Tony Merk of Warsaw; and one niece, Tina Merk Hart of Kansas City.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Cloyd R Merk, Glen E Merk, and Merle Merk; and a sister, Darlene Merk.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Owens officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at Crown Hill, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Randy Merk, Tony Merk, Robby Ramey, Dave Johnson, Hugo Dennis, and Dave Hagebusch.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

Funeral Home Details

