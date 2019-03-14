Obituary Print Claude W. Aker | Visit Guest Book



He was born January 5, 1925, in Missouri City, Mo., the son of William Eugene Aker and Josephine Vera (McBride) Aker. He married Beverly Louise Stapleton and they were the parents of two sons, Steven Aker and Randall Aker. She preceded him in death.

Claude worked in the Kansas City area for several years before moving to rural Green Ridge. He began farming full-time with both row crops and cattle. Working with his son and grandson, he continued farming until 90 years old.

Survivors include a son, Steve Aker (Pam), Windsor, Mo.; a granddaughter, Stephanie Aker (Jeremy Godwin and daughters Dharma, Amanda, and Emilee Godwin); a grandson, Wyatt Aker (Christy), Windsor, Mo.; a great-grandson Tucker Alexander; a sister, Ethel Vaughn, Liberty, Mo.; a nephew, Walter Aker, Green Ridge, Mo.; a niece, Peggy Jo Pedigo, Kingsville, Mo.; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Randall Aker; a grandson, Keith William Aker; 2 brothers, John Aker and Preston Aker; and a sister, Ruby Walters.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Green Ridge Cemetery, Green Ridge, Mo. The family will receive friends before the service on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Hadley Funeral Home, Windsor. The family suggests contribution to the Green Ridge Cemetery in care of the funeral home.

