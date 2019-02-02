CALHOUN - David B. Dittmer, 79, of Calhoun, died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Hadley Funeral Home in Windsor with the Rev. Joe Hall officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun. Friends may call from noon to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Hadley Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 3, 2019