WARRENSBURG - David I. Craig, age 84, of Sedalia, died peacefully surrounded by love on Monday, March 4, 2019, at Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg MO.

He was born on October 26, 1934, in Sedalia, MO, son of Willard F and Elsie Irene (Logan) Craig. He was married on March 29, 1959, Easter Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church then at Tenth & Osage in Sedalia MO to Mary Shirley Kreisler for over 57 incredible years as she preceded him in death on February 14, 2017. He worked tirelessly as her caregiver for numerous years during her long battle with Alzheimer's disease until her passing.

David graduated from

He worked for the WAFB Commissary for 15 years; as well as Real Estate Agent, DECA HS Teacher, Sedalia Democrat Circulation Dept and Insurance agent for the next 25 plus years before retirement.

He attended Open Bible Church and Trinity Lutheran Church both in Sedalia. David enjoyed traveling with his wife Mary, bowling, cards & games, and his memberships with local chapters of NARFE, American Legion and 40&8. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends; especially his rendition of songs he would sing daily to his loving wife Mary, and his kindness shown to all by calling them by name and asking questions about their kin-folks. He cared about the human side of folks, loved God and Country, and most of all his family.

He is survived by one daughter; Deanna Craig of Maui, Hawaii, three sons; Terry E. Craig of Dallas, TX, Douglas I. Craig (Annette) of Sedalia, MO, Donald W. Craig (Regina) of Otterville, MO two sisters; Wilma Walker of Sedalia, MO, Carolyn Birk of West Palm Beach, FL, two brothers; Leonard Craig of Sedalia, MO and Gary Craig (Lucy) of Sedalia, MO, several nieces and nephews and six grandchildren; Michael Davis, Lindsey (Davis) Starr, Nicholas Craig, Macheznie Craig, Justin Craig and Amanda (Craig) Moreno; along with three great-granddaughters; Madeline Marie Moreno, Annabelle Grace Starr, and Isabelle Christine Moreno.

David was preceded by his parents and brother; Willard Craig Jr., all of Sedalia MO.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with Chaplain Bill Douglas officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

