He was born November 20, 1941, in Sedalia, son of Conrad M. and Marvalee A. (Bryan) Stratton, and twin brother of Ronald Stratton.

Donald graduated in 1959 from

He was a member of East Sedalia Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir with his brother when they were young. He enjoyed fishing on Truman Lake, as well as duck, turkey, squirrel and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed reading and was a regular at the Warsaw Public Library. His favorite place to eat was North Town Cafe in Warsaw. He was a very influential man, and was caring and giving to any person he met.

Surviving is his nephew, Ryan Keele (Tona), of Sedalia.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ronald Stratton; and a nephew, Justin Stratton.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 8, at the Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum, with the Rev. Jason Veale officiating.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the cemetery.

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 6, 2019

