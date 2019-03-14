Obituary Print Eileen Marie (Harms) Deitmaring | Visit Guest Book



She was born on January 15, 1935, in rural Cole Camp, MO, the daughter of Theodore and Lily Harms.

She graduated from Cole Camp High School. Moved to and lived in Sedalia, Missouri, where she worked at Crown Drug Store, Town and Country Shoe Factory, and Sage's Dress Shop.

She married Ordvin Lee Deitmaring, July 11, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, Missouri. They lived in Independence, Missouri, then purchased their farm in Tonganoxie, Kansas.

Eileen was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, Missouri, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Leavenworth, Kansas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed gardening, canning various vegetables, relish, jellies and preserves and was also involved with her daughters in the Mayginnis Hustlers 4-H Club.

Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Kimball (Duane), Indianola, Iowa, Lisa Ebert (Tim), St. George, Kansas and Denise Reeb (Eddy); one granddaughter, Emma Ebert and a step granddaughter, Danielle Kimball; two step great-granddaughters, Shianne and Shania; a sister, Ruth Eschbacher (Sedalia, MO). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ordvin Lee Deitmaring; brothers Marvin Harms (Helen) and Herbert Harms (Lorene); brother-in-law Donald Eschbacher.

Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2101 10th Avenue, Leavenworth, Kansas, 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Suggested memorials include Trinity Lutheran Church and the . Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Eileen's online guestbook at KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Eileen Marie (Harms) Deitmaring, Tonganoxie, entered into eternal rest Monday, March 11, 2019, at Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, Kansas. She was 84.She was born on January 15, 1935, in rural Cole Camp, MO, the daughter of Theodore and Lily Harms.She graduated from Cole Camp High School. Moved to and lived in Sedalia, Missouri, where she worked at Crown Drug Store, Town and Country Shoe Factory, and Sage's Dress Shop.She married Ordvin Lee Deitmaring, July 11, 1959, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, Missouri. They lived in Independence, Missouri, then purchased their farm in Tonganoxie, Kansas.Eileen was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Cole Camp, Missouri, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Leavenworth, Kansas. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed gardening, canning various vegetables, relish, jellies and preserves and was also involved with her daughters in the Mayginnis Hustlers 4-H Club.Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Kimball (Duane), Indianola, Iowa, Lisa Ebert (Tim), St. George, Kansas and Denise Reeb (Eddy); one granddaughter, Emma Ebert and a step granddaughter, Danielle Kimball; two step great-granddaughters, Shianne and Shania; a sister, Ruth Eschbacher (Sedalia, MO). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ordvin Lee Deitmaring; brothers Marvin Harms (Helen) and Herbert Harms (Lorene); brother-in-law Donald Eschbacher.Visitation will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2101 10th Avenue, Leavenworth, Kansas, 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by graveside service at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Suggested memorials include Trinity Lutheran Church and the . Arrangements entrusted to Davis Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be left on Eileen's online guestbook at www.davisfuneralchapelinc.com. Funeral Home Davis Funeral Chapel, Inc - Leavenworth

531 Shawnee

Leavenworth , KS 66048

(913) 682-5523 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 15, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.