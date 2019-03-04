SEDALIA - Elouise Joann Curtis, 82, of Sedalia, formerly of La Monte, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 5, 2019