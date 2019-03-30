Obituary Print Evert B. Hawkins | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Evert B. Hawkins, 60, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home. He was born on January 7, 1959, in Sedalia, the son of Allen L. and Shirley A. (Brownfield) Hawkins.

Evert was a welder by trade but his true passion was being outside. He was an avid outdoors person; from arrowhead and mushroom hunting to canoeing and fishing. He also enjoyed NASCAR and many trips to Indy 500. He will be remembered for his humor, for being a great friend and brother to many people, and especially for his unique laugh. He was an animal lover, especially of his dog, Mazzie. Evert was known by all as "Woody." He was employed at Waterloo Industries for 22 years. He was also employed by Sedalia Fruit Company, Town and Country Motors, and Heynen Monument Company as a memorial specialist and engraver.

Survivors include his father, Allen L. Hawkins of Sedalia; five brothers, Mike L. Hawkins (Barbara) of Sedalia, Gregory A. Hawkins (Marsue) of Ashland, MO, John D. Hawkins of Sedalia, Allen L. Hawkins III of Melbourne, FL, and Mark A. Hawkins (Michelle) of Sedalia; two sisters, Lee Anne Hawkins of Sedalia, and Becky Hawkins of Sedalia; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley A. (Brownfield) Hawkins; his niece, Stacy Batchel Reynolds; and two sisters-in-law, Marcy Hawkins and Diane Hawkins.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Calvary Episcopal Church, Sedalia, MO, with Rev. Anne Meredith Kyle officiating.

A visitation will be held at the church after the memorial service.

A private burial will be held at Olive Branch Cemetery at a later date.

