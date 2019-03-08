Obituary Print Glenda Earlene Bishop | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Glenda Earlene Bishop, 68, of Sedalia, MO passed away Wednesday March 6, 2019, at her home. She was born on October 19, 1950, in Lake Wales, FL

On March 10, 1970 in Sedalia, MO, she was united in marriage to Elvin Richard Bishop, who survives of the home.

Glenda enjoyed watching NASCAR (especially Jeff Gordon), dancing, watching the KC Chiefs, and going to the boat (AKA the Moo Cow). She worked as a manager at Casey's and Break Time for a number of years. She loved hanging out with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was very proud of her family. She will be dearly missed.

Besides her husband of nearly forty-nine years, survivors include two children, Dennis Bishop (Michelle) of Smithton and Kimberly Harris (Mark) of Sedalia; two step-children, Lucy Bishop of Columbia, MO and David Wayne Bishop of Sedalia; two brothers, Tommy Morrow of Odessa, MO and Nathan Morrow of Marshall, MO; one sister Joann Roscher of Marshall, MO; six grandchildren, Jay Lutjen (Jessica), Britney Brandkamp (Stephen), Dakota Miller, Andrew Bishop, Cody Rice and Josh Rice; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Grace; two brothers Jackie Morrow and Wayne Morrow; and a sister Diane Morrow.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel Sedalia, with Pastor Jay McMillin, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Burial will be at Salem Cemetery, Smithton, MO.

Pallbearers will be Dennis Bishop, Jay Lutjen, Stephen Brandkamp, Mark Harris, and Dakota Miller.

Honorary bearers will be David Wayne Bishop, Andrew Bishop, and Nathan Morrow.

