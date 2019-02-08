SEDALIA - Harold Herman Brauer, 84, of Sedalia, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Brauersville Lutheran Church near Cole Camp, where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.
FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP
302 E Butterfield Trail P.O. Box 37
Cole Camp, MO 65325
(660) 668-4425
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 9, 2019