COLUMBIA - Harvey W. Young, 89, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, January 4, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
He was born June 11, 1929, in Sedalia, son of Harry and Laura Belle (Berry) Young.
Harvey served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
On April 26, 1952, in Sedalia, he married Ranoda Knott, who preceded him in death on April 16, 1989.
Harvey retired from Southwestern Bell after 36 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.
Surviving are three children, Joy Cooper (Kevin), of Sedalia, Kimberly Saucier (Ken), of Festus, and Renee Mueller (Tom), of Gilbert, AZ; thirteen grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Mark Young; his grandson, Riley Warren; four brothers; and three sisters. His daughter, Tonya Montgomery passed away on January 6, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and VFW Post 2591.
Memorials are suggested to .
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 3, 2019