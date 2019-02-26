Obituary Print Irvin Emil "Bud" Buehn | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Irvin Emil "Bud" Buehn, 95, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home in Sedalia.

He was born July 22, 1923 in Evansville, IN, the son of John and Henrietta (Kellerman) Buehn, who preceded him in death.

Bud was a heavy equipment operator and engineer in the Army Air Corps. He was stationed in the Pacific Theater during WWII where he attained the rank of Technician 5th Grade. Bud was awarded two Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal and a Meritorious Service Unit Citation.

On March 17, 1946, in De Soto, MO, he was united in marriage to Thelma Louise Urfer, who preceded him in death.

Bud and Louise moved to Sedalia in 1966. He was active in 4-H and was a member of Georgetown United Methodist Church. He worked for the Boeing Corporation, Pittsburgh Corning, Home Builders, and Hughesville High School as a custodian as well as being a full time farmer. Bud always had an open door for anyone in need. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Surviving are his son Robert Buehn of Kansas City, daughter Linda Diane Wright of Sedalia, grandson Geoffry Wright of Sedalia, and great-grandson Tristan Patterson of Bolinas, CA.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Pastor Kenny Cripe, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO with full military honors provided by the Missouri Army National Guard Honors Team and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-4732

