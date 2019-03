Obituary Print Jeffery Lee Baker | Visit Guest Book

Jeffery Lee Baker, 53, of Sedalia, MO passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. He was born on July 5, 1965, in Kansas City, MO the son of Jerry and Wanda Baker and Carolyn (Claycomb) Baker.

Jeff was a 1983 graduate of

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Joel Gresham; three brothers, Chris Baker, Mark Baker, and Chris Blanchard; two sisters, Angie Barela and Wendi Meier; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; his special friend, Tandra Gresham; and his furry companion, Erfur.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and a brother, David Baker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Jamie Hargett, officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, MO.

Pallbearers will be Chris Blanchard, Mike Meier, Justin Baker, Matt Sportsman, Ron Livengood, and Mike Paxton.

Honorary bearers will be Rick Yeager, Larry Estes, Johnny Knott, Ray Vogel, and John Schwenk.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter or the .



Jeffery Lee Baker, 53, of Sedalia, MO passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City. He was born on July 5, 1965, in Kansas City, MO the son of Jerry and Wanda Baker and Carolyn (Claycomb) Baker.Jeff was a 1983 graduate of Smith -Cotton High School. After graduation, he joined the family business, Jerry Baker Auto, where he worked until recently. He enjoyed cars, racing, bowling (he earned a 300 ring for bowling a perfect game), and being at the lake. He was a friend to all who knew him.In addition to his parents, he is survived by a son, Joel Gresham; three brothers, Chris Baker, Mark Baker, and Chris Blanchard; two sisters, Angie Barela and Wendi Meier; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; his special friend, Tandra Gresham; and his furry companion, Erfur.He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and a brother, David Baker.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Jamie Hargett, officiating.Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.Burial will be at Lincoln Cemetery, Lincoln, MO.Pallbearers will be Chris Blanchard, Mike Meier, Justin Baker, Matt Sportsman, Ron Livengood, and Mike Paxton.Honorary bearers will be Rick Yeager, Larry Estes, Johnny Knott, Ray Vogel, and John Schwenk.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter or the . Funeral Home Rea Funeral Chapel

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-4732 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 2, 2019

Share with Others Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations