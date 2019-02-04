COLUMBIA - Lois Faye Phillips-Hedrick, 88, of Pilot Grove, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Boone Hospital in Columbia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Boonville with burial following in the Pilot Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the time of service. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.
Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Pilot Grove - Pilot Grove
200 Roe Street
Pilot Grove, MO 65276
(660) 834-4100
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 5, 2019