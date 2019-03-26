Obituary Print Mary Lou (McCully) Gentry | Visit Guest Book

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - Mary Lou (McCully) Gentry, 88, of K.C. MO (formerly of Sedalia, MO) passed away on Tues. March 19, 2019, in New Port Richey, FL.

Mary Lou was born Aug. 17, 1930, to Robert and Helen (Cramer) Kincaid in rural Ray County, MO.

In December 1952, she married Thomas H. McCully.

Mary Lou loved her Lord and Savior, her Christian faith and family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas H. McCully in 1992, both parents, a sister, Louise Hall, a brother, Cramer Kincaid; husband, Marion Gentry in 2018. Survived by a daughter, Jeana Holman (Jim); a son, Bradley McCully (Lesli); six grandchildren; and four step-children.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m., Fri. March 29, 2019, at North Cross United Methodist Church, 1321 NE Vivion Rd, K.C. MO 64116. The funeral service will be at 10 am with Rev. Stan Beatty, officiating. Graveside Service 2:30 p.m. Fri. March 29, 2019, Memorial Park Cemetery, 3306 Green Ridge Rd, Sedalia, MO.

The family suggests Memorial Contributions to Scottish Rite Children's Language Disorders Clinic; checks should be payable to SRKC Giving or the National Assistance League of KC or the PEO Foundation.

