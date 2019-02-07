SEDALIA - Michael Shane Hughes, 49, of Sedalia, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, in Sedalia.
He was born August 11, 1969, in Fort Worth, TX, son of Jim Heffernan, and Dan and Brenda Hughes.
On August 16, 1996, in Sedalia, he married LaDonna Lynn Vansell, who preceded him in death on November 9, 1997.
Mike served in the United States Marine Corps and worked as a police officer for many years. He loved hanging out with his daughter and spending time with his family as often as he could. Michael enjoyed shooting guns and watching the news. He was an MMA fighter and a bull rider (but only once in his life). He will be remembered for being funny, loving and having a heart of gold. He was truly an honorable man.
Survivors include one daughter, Autumne Hughes (fiancé Jacob Smothers) of Sedalia, MO; three siblings, Melody Hughes of Sedalia, MO, Patricia Debo of Warrensburg, MO and Brandi Wittmaier of Warrensburg, MO; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ronald and Norma Vansell of Sedalia, MO.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at the Heckart Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Downing officiating.
Burial will be held in the La Monte Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps and VFW Post 2591.
Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to .
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 8, 2019