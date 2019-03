Obituary Print Mildred Lorraine Brownfield | Visit Guest Book

Mildred Lorraine Brownfield, 93, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, surrounded by family in Sedalia. She was born on October 17, 1925, in Hughesville, MO, the daughter of Charles and Anna (Funk) Horn, who preceded her in death.

Mildred devoted her life to Jesus and sharing and speaking the word of God to all her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. Mildred wanted more than anything in life for everyone she had a chance to meet and love to accept Jesus into their heart and to turn to God in their times of need and triumph. Mildred enjoyed reading her bible daily, reading scriptures and she was a devoted Christian.

Mildred is survived by her sister, Harriet Meyer; children Larry Brownfield, Gary Brownfield; her grandkids, Porscha Brownfield, Lori Thomas, Jill Cotner, Lindi Brownfield, Lisa Thomas; her great grandkids, Jessica Muths, Whitney Thomas, Tiara Thomas, Tristan Shepard, Lane Thomas, David Thomas, Quynn Cotner, Gabriella Cotner, Jordan Summers, Ashley Summers and Taylor Schnepf; and her great great grandkids, Karmen Thomas and Avery Muths.

Besides her parents, Mildred was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Nicholson; her brother, Vernon Horn; and her grandson, Justin Brownfield.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. at Hughesville Baptist Church in Hughesville, MO with Pastor Paul Ryan officiating.

In lieu of memorial contributions all Mildred would ask for is to accept Jesus into your heart and share love, faith and compassion with each other.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.



1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-4732 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 2, 2019

