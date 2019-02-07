Obituary Print Mildred Louise (Sander) Steffens | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Mildred Louise (Sander) Steffens was born January 8, 1933, daughter of Arthur and Frieda (Wagner) Sander in Alma, Missouri and died on February 6, 2019, in Sedalia, Missouri.

She was baptized in the Christian faith by the Rev. A.H. Griesse on January 21, 1933. She attended grade school at Trinity Lutheran School and was confirmed April 14, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. A.H. Griesse. In 1950 she graduated from Alma High school and was then employed at Universal Underwriters in Kansas City.

On September 4, 1955, she was married to Delbert L. Steffens of Cole Camp, Missouri at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alma, Missouri by Rev. A.F.C. Pfotenhauer. Following their marriage, they resided in Sedalia, Missouri. They were blessed with three children, James (Jim) and his wife Linda, of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Janet Torres, and her husband Anthony, of Lubbock, Texas and Rebecca (Becky) and her husband, Rev. Craig Otto, of Lee's Summit, Missouri. Also dear to her heart were five grandchildren, Zachery (Amy), Jacob (Elizabeth) Steffens, Emma (Chris) Auger, Vincent Otto, and Abigail Torres, and one great-grandson, Atticus Steffens.

Mildred's love of her Lord, her family and friends were her highest priority.

She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. She served in many offices on the local and zone level, sang in the church choir, and taught Sunday school. She supported her children in all their activities throughout their school years.

She worked for Consumers grocery in the bakery department, and for several years in the Head Start program as a teacher's aide. Following retirement, she worked on a number of community projects through the Retired Senior Volunteer program.

She is survived by her husband, Delbert, children, James (Jim) and wife Linda, Janet and husband Anthony, Rebecca (Becky) and husband Craig, five grandchildren, one great-grandson, brother Edward Sander (Barbara) of Alma, Missouri, and many friends and relatives.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorthy Joan, son-in-law Wes Sydow, and brother-in-law Arnold Steffens.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sedalia with Pastor Jeremy Freeman officiating.

Interment at Highland Sacred Gardens.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, St. Paul's Lutheran School, or Concordia Seminary St. Louis student fund.

