COLUMBIA - Nancy J. Lane, 80, of Sedalia, died Saturday, February 2, 2019, at the Boone Hospital Center in Columbia.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 12:30 P.M. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the .

Born April 4, 1938, in Boonville, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Alberta Cassing Thoma. On April 4, 1959, at Whiteman Air Force Base, she married James J. Lane Sr., and he preceded her in death on January 11, 2015.

She is survived by a son, James J. "Jay" Lane, Jr. of Sedalia; a daughter, Susan Denise Lane of Minden, Louisiana; and three grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Jean Carpenter, and Sandra Schlotzhauer.

Mrs. Lane had previously worked at AT&T, and International Shoe Factory, and was a homemaker most of her life.