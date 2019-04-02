SEDALIA - Norma Jean Furnell, 88, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away March 30, 2019, at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center.
She was born on October 2, 1930, in Clinton, Missouri to Clay Henry Shelledy and Mildred Jewel Barnett, who preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Doyle D. Furnell on January 27, 1950, in Sedalia, who preceded her in death on Feb 17, 2001. She was a tremendous support to Doyle as he built the Furnell Companies in Sedalia starting in the 1950s.
Mrs. Furnell was a member of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many leadership positions in the church. She loved her service in the Saint Louis Temple. She had a true passion for genealogy, traveling and the Kansas City Chiefs. She was also an avid music lover and collector of Elvis Presley memorabilia. She was known for her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Her family was most important to her. She was a caring and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by one brother, Jack (Nancy) Shelledy of Lee's Summit, Missouri. She is also survived by three loving sons, Jerry (Cheryl) Furnell of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Mark (Ginger) Furnell of Nashville, TN and David (Joyce) Furnell of Sedalia, as well as eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Heckart Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held April 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on West Broadway in Sedalia. The burial will follow the service at Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the of America.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home of Sedalia.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 3, 2019