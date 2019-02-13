SEDALIA - Robert William "Bob" Barkey II, 50, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home.
He was born November 28, 1968, in Fort Ord, CA, a son of Robert William and Dolores Jane (Grus) Barkey.
Bob worked in IT Support for Otelco in Sedalia. He was a member of Parkview Christian Church where he served as the audio/visual and webpage manager. He was an Eagle Scout and then served as a Boy Scout leader. Bob enjoyed gaming. He was caring, generous and kind. He was funny (and punny) and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was a man of great faith and will be remembered as an all-around great person.
Survivors include a sister, Deborah Zweifel (Dan) of Union, MO; a half-sister, Samantha Barkey of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; a step-sister, Jennifer Rasico of Flippin, AR; his step-mother, Deanna Barkey, of Ocononmowoc, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkview Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to service time.
Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 14, 2019