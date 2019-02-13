Obituary Print Robert William "Bob" Barkey II | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Robert William "Bob" Barkey II, 50, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home.

He was born November 28, 1968, in Fort Ord, CA, a son of Robert William and Dolores Jane (Grus) Barkey.

Bob worked in IT Support for Otelco in Sedalia. He was a member of Parkview Christian Church where he served as the audio/visual and webpage manager. He was an Eagle Scout and then served as a Boy Scout leader. Bob enjoyed gaming. He was caring, generous and kind. He was funny (and punny) and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was a man of great faith and will be remembered as an all-around great person.

Survivors include a sister, Deborah Zweifel (Dan) of Union, MO; a half-sister, Samantha Barkey of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; a step-sister, Jennifer Rasico of Flippin, AR; his step-mother, Deanna Barkey, of Ocononmowoc, WI; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkview Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to service time.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. SEDALIA - Robert William "Bob" Barkey II, 50, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, at his home.He was born November 28, 1968, in Fort Ord, CA, a son of Robert William and Dolores Jane (Grus) Barkey.Bob worked in IT Support for Otelco in Sedalia. He was a member of Parkview Christian Church where he served as the audio/visual and webpage manager. He was an Eagle Scout and then served as a Boy Scout leader. Bob enjoyed gaming. He was caring, generous and kind. He was funny (and punny) and enjoyed making everyone laugh. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was a man of great faith and will be remembered as an all-around great person.Survivors include a sister, Deborah Zweifel (Dan) of Union, MO; a half-sister, Samantha Barkey of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; a step-sister, Jennifer Rasico of Flippin, AR; his step-mother, Deanna Barkey, of Ocononmowoc, WI; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Parkview Christian Church with visitation one hour prior to service time.Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Funeral Home Heckart Funeral Home

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 14, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close