COLE CAMP - Rodney Lee Corpening, 66, of Cole Camp, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 22, 1952, in Emporia, Kansas, a son of Marvin Ralph and Caroline Aliene (Tyson) Corpening.

He graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1970, attended Tri County Tech for two years and then State Fair Community College for another year. From 1971-1972, he was a manager at Phillip's 66 in Versailles. He then served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1972-1974. He was stationed in Germany guarding the East/West Czechoslovakian border.

On April 14, 1973, at the First Baptist Church in Olean, Missouri, he was united in marriage to Mary Johnston. This union was blessed with the gift of four sons, Daniel, Brad, Randy, and Matt. In 1975, he was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Olean.

After his discharge from the U.S. Army, he worked as a mechanic for Ernie Jones Chrysler and at the sawmill in Eldon. Rodney moved his family to Cole Camp in 1976, where he worked for his Dad at Marvin's 66 and as a city policeman from 1980-89. He was also the director of transportation at the Benton County R-1 School from 1986 until his retirement in 2012. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Cole Camp. Rodney enjoyed farming and raising cattle, fixing cars, hunting and fishing, and racing micro-midget sprint cars.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Corpening of the home; four sons, Dan Corpening and Candy of Stover, Brad Corpening and his wife Tacy of Stover, Randy Corpening and his wife Jeannie of Versailles, Matt Corpening and his fiancé Samantha White of Lincoln; a sister-in-law, Connie Corpening of Cole Camp; a brother, Tracy Corpening and his wife Shirley of Cole Camp; ten grandchildren, Hanah, Adam, Ethan, Emma, Evan, Allison, William, Chase, Joslyn, and Emmaline; a niece, Kimberly Corpening; and three nephews, Lynn Corpening, Nathan Corpening, and Connor Corpening.

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Caroline Corpening, a brother, David Corpening, and a nephew Dakota Corpening.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Cole Camp, with Pastor Chris Nichols and Brother Gary Patterson officiating. Burial will be in Enloe Cemetery, Russellville with military honors by the American Legion Post No. 305 of Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. on Wednesday, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to or Benton County Sheriff's Department in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Hanah Corpening, Adam Corpening, Ethan Corpening, Emma Corpening, Evan Corpening, Allison Taylor, William Taylor, Nathan Corpening, Lynn Corpening, Connor Corpening, and Kimberly Corpening. Funeral Home FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP

302 E Butterfield Trail P.O. Box 37

Cole Camp , MO 65325

(660) 668-4425 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 9, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.