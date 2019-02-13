BUNCETON - Ronald Lee Simmons, 70, of Bunceton, died at home Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton with burial immediately following in the Masonic Cemetery in Bunceton. A visitation will be at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 14, 2019