SEDALIA - Sylvester L. Voss, 93, of Sedalia, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Rest Haven Convalescent and Retirement Home.
Born January 20, 1926, in Linn, MO, he was a son of the late Julius and Ida (Holtschneider) Voss. On May 30, 1950, in Rich Fountain, MO he was married to Mary Louise (Kliethermes) Voss, who preceded him in death on September 21, 2008.
Mr. Voss served in the 8th Division of the Army Infantry during World War II in the European Theater. He served from June 1944 to December 1946. He received the Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, Occupation Ribbon and the European Theater Medal with 2 stars. He also served in the 3rd and 5th Infantry Divisions in Headquarters Co. at Fort Campbell, KY, after he returned from Germany and was given an honorable discharge.
He was employed for 31 years with Co-Mo Electric Coop in Tipton as an Engineering Manager. After his retirement, he worked for 10 years with LTA Engineering of Springfield, MO, mapping and supervising construction for electric contractors who were building transmission and distribution lines. He enjoyed fishing, traveling and visiting with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by a son, Gregory Voss of Florida; and a granddaughter, Britney Voss of Florida.
He was also preceded in death by an infant daughter Donna K. Voss; and a grandson, Dustin W. Voss.
Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019, at Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors by the U.S. Army and VFW 2591. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to VFW Post 2591, in care of McLaughlin Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 14, 2019