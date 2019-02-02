Obituary Print Tonya Marie Montgomery | Visit Guest Book

COLUMBIA - Tonya Marie Montgomery, 66, of Sedalia, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019, at University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

She was born December 20, 1952, in Sedalia, daughter of Harvey Warren and Ranoda Johanna (Knott) Young.

Tonya worked in customer service for Southwestern Bell for over thirty years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir. Tonya enjoyed bowling, playing cards, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was a loyal, caring, strong and giving person. The last nine years she was the full-time caregiver to her dad, Harvey Young, who preceded her in death on January 4, 2019.

Surviving are two children, Mike Pirtle (Erica), of San Antonio, TX, and Heather Naylor, of Festus; four grandchildren, Shawn Naylor, Johanna Naylor, Austin Pirtle and Carter Naylor; and three sisters, Joy Cooper, of Sedalia, Kimberly Saucier, of Festus, and Renee Mueller, of Gilbert, AZ.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Riley Warren; and a brother, Mark Young.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Calvary Cemetery.

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Feb. 3, 2019

