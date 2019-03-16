COLUMBIA - Wayne B. Fethke, 81, of Florence, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the University Hospital in Columbia. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the Florence United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover. Arrangements are under the direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 17, 2019