Obituary Print William L. "Bill" Alley | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - William L. "Bill" Alley, 97, of Marshall, MO, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at E.W. Thompson Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sedalia, MO.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at First Christian Church in Marshall, with Rev. Dr. Loy Hoskins and William W. Harlow officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church Scholarship Fund in Marshall or Sacred Heart School Foundation in Sedalia.

Born August 3, 1921, in Carter County, MO, he was the son of the late William P. Alley and Mary Alice Burrows Alley. On February 28, 1948, in Canton, MO, he married Nylene M. Dodd Van Osdol who preceded him in death on June 10, 1995. He attended grade school and high school at Fremont, MO and the University of MO-Columbia graduating in 1943 with a B.S. degree in agriculture. He taught a class of World War II veterans enrolled in an on-the-farm training program at Cabool, MO, and later was employed by the MFA Seed Division at Marshall. For 25 years, he owned and operated a farm supply business in Miami, MO and in semi-retirement worked part-time for Cooperative Association #1 in Slater, MO for 16 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Marshall.

Survivors include one son, Tim Alley and wife Sally of Sedalia; one grandson, Dodd Alley and wife Maureen of Powell, OH; two great-grandsons, John and William Alley; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Barnes and Maxine Wilson. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 27, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close