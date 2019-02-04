Obituary Print Willow Rose Manuel | Visit Guest Book

SEDALIA - Willow Rose Manuel, 5 years old, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019, at her home. She was born on January 20, 2014, in Sedalia, the daughter of Amanda Rose Manuel.

Willow loved being a country princess. Her favorite color was blue and she loved Pepa Pig. She also loved being outdoors helping in the garden, throwing rocks in the creek, driving ATVs and PawPaw's truck, picking blackberries, and checking on Uncle Bret's cows. She especially loved her swing set, listening to all kinds of music, and playing the drums. She really liked to write people tickets for talking out of turn. Willow liked going to the State Fair and riding all the rides. She was an honorary member of the Sedalia Fire Department and the VFW Post 2591 Riders. She will be dearly missed.

Willow leaves behind her mother Amanda; grandparents Dean and Christina Manuel; Uncle Ryan and Aunt Erin Manuel; great-grandmother Arlene Manuel; and numerous other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by three great-grandparents, Loyd Manuel and Chester and Carolyn Nye.

A celebration of Willow's life will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Russell

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Wyatt Mackley, Ryan Manuel, Earl Manuel, and Morgan Manuel.

